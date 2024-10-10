Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2027 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.92. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

