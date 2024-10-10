Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $220.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

CBOE opened at $205.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $187.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

