Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. Celanese has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Celanese by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

