Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

CMBNF remained flat at C$85.73 on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged. Cembra Money Bank has a one year low of C$85.73 and a one year high of C$85.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.66.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

About Cembra Money Bank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.