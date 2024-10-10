Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $7.20. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 3,556 shares trading hands.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

