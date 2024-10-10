Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Director Yonesy F. Nunez Acquires 1,807 Shares

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) Director Yonesy F. Nunez acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,754.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,754. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

CBNA stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

