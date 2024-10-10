Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Director Yonesy F. Nunez Acquires 1,807 Shares

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) Director Yonesy F. Nunez acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,754.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,754. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
CBNA stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
About Chain Bridge Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chain Bridge Bancorp
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.