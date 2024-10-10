ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 7,523,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 13,695,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial raised ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,515 shares of company stock worth $100,595 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

