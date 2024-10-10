Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company have formally announced a significant development. The two energy corporations disclosed on January 11, 2024, that they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, paving the way for a substantial business combination. This collaborative move aims to consolidate their strengths and resources in the turbulent energy sector.

As per a joint press release issued by Chesapeake and Southwestern, the Merger Agreement signifies a strategic alignment that is expected to bring about operational synergies and new opportunities. The comprehensive information regarding this arrangement is detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, which also highlights the key terms of the merger.

It’s important to note that the details shared under Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K, along with the press release, are provided for regulatory compliance and disclosure purposes. They are not to be construed as formally filed documents under the purview of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor are they subject to the liabilities associated with such filings unless explicitly referenced in subsequent submissions.

Investors and shareholders are advised to closely monitor the forthcoming steps related to the merger. Chesapeake plans to submit a registration statement, Form S-4, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register the issuance of Chesapeake’s common stock tied to the merger. This joint proxy statement/prospectus will furnish a holistic view of the proposed transaction and its implications for both companies.

After the SEC declares the registration statement effective, a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be distributed to Chesapeake and Southwestern stockholders. The objective is to provide shareholders with detailed insights into the merger’s intricacies, potential outcomes, risk factors, and anticipated benefits. Investors are urged to review these documents diligently before making any voting decisions or evaluations about the merger.

Additionally, the Form 8-K outlines the participation of Chesapeake, Southwestern, and their respective executives in the solicitation of proxies concerning the merger. Key information regarding the firms’ leadership, ownership structures, and regulatory disclosures is elaborated upon, offering stakeholders a comprehensive perspective on the transaction’s stakeholders.

It’s crucial to underscore that the forward-looking statements enclosed within the report entail inherent uncertainties and risks that could influence the merger’s actual outcomes. Factors such as regulatory approvals, market conditions, and operational integration challenges could impact the merger’s progress and eventual outcomes. Both Chesapeake and Southwestern emphasize their commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance throughout the merger process.

Lastly, the Form 8-K includes Exhibit 99.1, the Joint Press Release of Chesapeake and Southwestern, dated January 11, 2024, providing a concise summary of the merger announcement.

For more detailed information and updates on the merger process between Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor SEC filings and announcements from both entities on their respective websites.

This press release serves as an informative overview of the merger announcement and is not intended as a solicitation of securities transactions or voting decisions from shareholders.

