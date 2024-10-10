Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.47) and last traded at GBX 856 ($11.20), with a volume of 11894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875 ($11.45).

Churchill China Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,036.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.18, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,211.27%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Stories

