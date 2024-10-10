Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $502,953. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

