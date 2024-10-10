Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CZBS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
