Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CZBS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

