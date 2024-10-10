Citizens Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
Citizens Financial stock remained flat at $20.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. Citizens Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
About Citizens Financial
