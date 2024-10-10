Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Citizens stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

