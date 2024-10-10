City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Robert D. Fisher Acquires 172 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Fisher acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,783.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,564.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

City Price Performance

Shares of City stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. City Holding has a 12-month low of $86.56 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. City’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 90.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

