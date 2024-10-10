Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
Separately, Citigroup raised Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.
