CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $219.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $209.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CME. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.71.

NASDAQ CME opened at $221.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

