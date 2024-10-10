Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Evercore ISI raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.