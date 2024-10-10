Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Evercore ISI raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC stock remained flat at $35.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

