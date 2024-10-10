Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.26. 1,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

