Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 219.7% in September

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
