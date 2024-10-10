Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 219.7% in September

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFRUY

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.