Comparing MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) & Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems and MariaDB are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 29.17% 31.71% 8.48% MariaDB -72.29% N/A -146.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bentley Systems and MariaDB”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.29 billion 10.99 $326.71 million $1.07 45.78 MariaDB $54.56 million 0.69 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.93

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bentley Systems and MariaDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than MariaDB.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats MariaDB on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

