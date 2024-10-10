Comparing Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 16.88% 21.42% 10.64% Kymera Therapeutics -178.27% -28.88% -22.37%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.60 billion 12.35 $439.08 million $1.58 43.34 Kymera Therapeutics $88.55 million 29.96 -$146.96 million ($2.51) -17.23

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Kymera Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 1 1 1 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 8 1 2.77

Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

