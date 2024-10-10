Contrasting QXO (QXO) & Its Rivals

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QXO to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QXO and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million -$1.07 million -8.51 QXO Competitors $6.00 billion $10.78 million -7.13

Profitability

QXO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares QXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -148.23% -1,886.13% -7.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QXO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 791 4180 5718 129 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.19%. Given QXO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

QXO beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

