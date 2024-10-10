Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in September

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 1,732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

CTSDF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

