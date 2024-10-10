Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $13.17. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 140,662 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $224.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $708.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 145.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 216,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

