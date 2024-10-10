Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.73. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 128,495 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In other news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,273.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,411 shares of company stock worth $1,333,020. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

