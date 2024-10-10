Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Thursday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

