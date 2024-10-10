Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.72. 36,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 147,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.
Corporación América Airports Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
