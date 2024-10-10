Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.72. 36,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 147,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

