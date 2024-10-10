Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $89.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00042684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

