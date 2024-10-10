CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $96.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

CSGP stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

