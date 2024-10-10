Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of 199.93 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $134.98 and a 12 month high of $156.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.13.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.3086 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:GLDI Free Report ) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

