Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of 199.93 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $134.98 and a 12 month high of $156.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.13.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.3086 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
