Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $149.26 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $149.26 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.