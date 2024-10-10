Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $147.20 million and $5.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000754 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.