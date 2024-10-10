Critical Analysis: Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) versus Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Mobile Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 5.26 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 2.89 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobile Infrastructure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 13.64% 1.75% 0.87% Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49%

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Mobile Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

