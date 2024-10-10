Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

CURB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

