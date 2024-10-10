Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62. Dayforce has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $75.33.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAY. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

