Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Critical Comparison

Denali Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Denali Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics N/A -33.63% -30.66% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $1.27 million 2,985.00 -$145.22 million ($0.96) -27.63 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 94.06 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

NKGen Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson’s disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It also provides early stage program include TAK-594/DNL593 program for FTD-GRN; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA, a Sanfilippo Syndrome A; DNL622 for MPS I which is Hurler syndrome; Antibody Transport Vehicle Amyloid beta program; Oligonucleotide Transport Vehicle platform, a novel class of biotherapeutics to address the root cause of diseases through modulation of gene expression; and other TV-enabled discovery programs. The company has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

