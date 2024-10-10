Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 237255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTEGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

