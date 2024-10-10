Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.49. 16,359,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 6,587,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

