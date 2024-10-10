dogwifhat (WIF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $572.50 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004057 BTC on exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $572.50 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,379 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,380.0807. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.3422529 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 537 active market(s) with $457,688,708.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

