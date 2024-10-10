Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Dowlais Group stock remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

About Dowlais Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.