Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Dowlais Group stock remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
About Dowlais Group
