Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,529.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Doximity by 19.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Doximity by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

