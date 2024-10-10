dYdX (DYDX) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $197.95 million and $29.21 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.
About dYdX
dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,518,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,052,618 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.
