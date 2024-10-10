dYdX (DYDX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $198.19 million and approximately $27.00 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00256718 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,518,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,052,618 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
dYdX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.