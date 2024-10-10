Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $53.96 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after buying an additional 583,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $158,369,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

