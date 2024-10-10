Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.
About Eagle Point Credit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.