Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

