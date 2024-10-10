Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.