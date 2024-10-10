Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

