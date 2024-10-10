eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.52 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. eCash has a total market cap of $639.65 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,645.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00541315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00073040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,768,576,548,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,768,573,423,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

