Edward Hooper Buys 3,100 Shares of EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Stock

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Edward Hooper bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,674 ($2,190.81).
EMV Capital Price Performance
EMV Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).
EMV Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMV Capital
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for EMV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.