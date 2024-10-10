Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4679710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

