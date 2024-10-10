Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

EGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $165,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

